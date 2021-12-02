Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

