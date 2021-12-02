Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $39.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

