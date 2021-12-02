Royal Bank of Canada Has $857,000 Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TGLS. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

