Contrasting Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innate Pharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 120.30%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.50%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 4.98 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 22.25 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.24

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

