Financial Review: BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) and Its Peers

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS: BESIY) is one of 158 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BE Semiconductor Industries to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 37.80% 62.90% 27.87% BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors -12.78% 2.49% 2.66%

58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million $151.10 million 24.39 BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors $3.41 billion $606.36 million -6.51

BE Semiconductor Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors 2199 8778 16311 664 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.21%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 45.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries rivals beat BE Semiconductor Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.