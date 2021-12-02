Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 17,169 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ME. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of ME opened at 7.54 on Thursday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.97.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

