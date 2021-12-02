Neovasc’s (NVCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NVCN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

