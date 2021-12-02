Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.49. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 79 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

