POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,813,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

