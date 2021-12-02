Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NYSE:ROG opened at $271.00 on Thursday. Rogers has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $273.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.