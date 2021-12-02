United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

United Fire Group stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $547.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

