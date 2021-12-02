Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to post $2.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,084 shares of company stock worth $821,394. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

