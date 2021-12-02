Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given New $266.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $254.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

HELE stock opened at $236.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

