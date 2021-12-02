SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.08

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 289,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

