Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.30

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.30 and last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 32254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 276.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

