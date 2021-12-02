Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.30

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.30 and last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 32254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.
FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 276.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
