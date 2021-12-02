Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 28978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.