Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 28978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.