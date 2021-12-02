Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 7,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 815,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

