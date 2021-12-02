Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

