Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 91.6% in November

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.