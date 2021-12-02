Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JSDA opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

