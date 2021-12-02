Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Future to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. Future has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

