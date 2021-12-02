Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Sells $1,869,689.80 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAWW opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.