Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,825,300.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,825,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $4,030,516.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

