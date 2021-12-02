Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCS opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

