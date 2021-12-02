Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $343,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,469,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,289,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BMEA opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

