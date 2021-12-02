UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.25. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 17,622 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 122.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $891,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

