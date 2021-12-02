UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.25. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 17,622 shares traded.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
