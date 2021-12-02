Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Athersys worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Athersys by 2,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Athersys by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Athersys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 285,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHX. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

