Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,248 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after buying an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ATSG stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

