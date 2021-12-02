Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 3,400 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $75.44 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55.

