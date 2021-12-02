AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of AB stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

