Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.72.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

