thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.47 ($14.17).

TKA opened at €9.93 ($11.28) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

