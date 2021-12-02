Credit Suisse AG Has $222,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

