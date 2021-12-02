Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.45 ($210.74).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €154.90 ($176.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.