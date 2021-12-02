Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.45 ($210.74).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €154.90 ($176.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

