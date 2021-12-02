Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 13,664 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GAN by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAN by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $405.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,189 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.