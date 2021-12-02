Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $466,000 Investment in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 166.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CELC opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

