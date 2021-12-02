Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

