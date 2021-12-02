Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,865,000 after acquiring an additional 495,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,307,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,527,000 after buying an additional 629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $625.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

