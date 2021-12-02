State Street Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fluent were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fluent by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNT stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

