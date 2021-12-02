Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Bank worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.50 on Thursday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.