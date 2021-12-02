State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 129,249 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 129,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 166.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CELC stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.50. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

