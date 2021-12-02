Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 181,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

