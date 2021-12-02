State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of 157.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

