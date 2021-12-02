State Street Corp Buys 1,615 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $371.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,008. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

