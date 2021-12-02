State Street Corp Has $2.80 Million Stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLDO shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

KLDO stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

