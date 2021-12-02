State Street Corp Decreases Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $914.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.