Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 184.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

