Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 15,497 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Daktronics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Daktronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 138,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

