Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Akerna worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Akerna Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

