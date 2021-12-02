Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $913.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.